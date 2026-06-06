I applaud AG Kris Mayes’ decision to renew efforts to secure indictments against Arizona’s Fake Electors. It’s laughable that the attorneys for the Fake Electors are accusing the Attorney General of partisan law-fare while these MAGA acolytes march in lock-step with Donald Trump and his weaponized Department of Justice. Lawyers for Jake Hoffman, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Tyler Bowyer - to name a few of the masterminds behind one of the most brazen conspiracies of our time - have the temerity to accuse the AG of violating their clients constitutional right to steal an election.