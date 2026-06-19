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Council Member Lane Santa Cruz’s defense of fare-free transit misses the point. Nobody is against single mothers, veterans, seniors, students, or working people having transportation. The question is whether Sun Tran is safe, clean, reliable, and accountable.

Are drivers raising safety concerns or threatening strikes because they dislike serving vulnerable riders? Obviously not. They are seeing the same problems riders and residents see: drug use, harassment, disorder at stops, and a system City Hall keeps defending with emotional language instead of results.

Tucson can support transit and still demand rules, enforcement, cleanliness, and accountability. Compassion is not letting public spaces fall apart while politicians hide behind good intentions. Tucson does not need less compassion. It needs less excuse-making

Damonich Meister

Midtown