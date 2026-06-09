Prefer us on Google Learn More

A matter of concern has arisen among voters in Arizona’s Legislative District 17: that being, where does our representative, Rachel Keshel, actually reside?

Rep. Keshel has stated that she lives within LD-17, as required by Arizona Revised Statutes § 16-311(A), and has submitted "proof" to that effect. Proof we've not seen.

Public records raise serious questions that merit clarification.

Rep. Keshel is married to Mr. Seth Keshel. According to 2026 Pima County property records, Mr. Keshel is listed as residing at a property in Vail that falls within LD-19.

This discrepancy leads to a straightforward question: does Rep. Keshel live with her husband at the Vail address in LD-19, or does she not?

Given the legal importance and implications of residency requirements for elected officials, her constituents deserve clear answers.

Devin Russel

Oro Valley