Here are two proposals for water conservation in AZ. 1. Pay residents money to remove grass watered with potable water in neighborhoods, parks, etc. This has been very effective in Las Vegas. 2. Pay farmers to change their crop watering from “flood irrigation” to drip irrigation. This watering technique is widely used in Israel and helps them raise crops without depleting their sparse potable water resources.
Both of these approaches require local, state, and or federal funds and a willingness by officials to take a different approach to stretching CAP water resources. Why not try proven approaches to saving water?
Cal Rooker
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.