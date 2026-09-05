Voting is a Constitutional right and a civic duty. Sadly, voter turnout is generally underwhelming. In 2024, only 57.6% of eligible voters turned out in Arizona (versus 60.3% in 2020). Midterm elections have lower voter turnout than Presidential election. Citizens under 30 years old have the lowest rate of voter participation. One solution to having more younger citizens voting could be having every high school senior register to vote as part of their civics education. There is nothing partisan about voter registration. The actual date of being eligible would be dictated by their date of birth. The deadline to register to vote in 2026 is 10/5. Check your voter registration at my.arizona.vote. Ask others if they are registered to vote (even oldsters do not vote). Let’s see if we can do better in voter turnout.