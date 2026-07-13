I was saddened to see Frank Bergen's obituary in today's, 7/8, paper. Frank was part of a group of wise people who had worked in and/or around politics and people, like me, who were just politics wonks. Former Tucsonan, Norm Sherman, moved to Iowa to be near his children, and started writing pieces for the local Gazette and sending copies to this group of people. Frank continued to write LTE's to the AZ Star. I would always read Frank's letters because he was so sage and both passionate and compassionate. The world was a better place for his existence. I wish his family condolences--may his memory be a blessing.