Betty Villegas is a lifelong advocate, leader, and dedicated public servant for the Pima County community. Her leadership has helped expand access to affordable housing, strengthen pathways to homeownership, and led initiatives to protect vulnerable individuals and families from predatory lending practices and foreclosures. As representative of LD20, she has focused on practical solutions to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life for Arizonans.

Betty Villegas advocates for progressive policies that promote equity and prosperity for all of Arizonans. She understands that policy alone does not get the job done; she works to assure that policies are implemented and that there is the local follow through that makes the difference in people's lives. She consistently reaches out to partners throughout our community, understanding that when many people share a goal and participate in the process, positive change happens. As an attorney and advocate for children and families, I am proud that Betty represents District 20.