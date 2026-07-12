For those who are not aware the pickleball courts at Udall Park were installed with monies from the 407 bond issue. This came about as a result of an agreement between the city, pickleball players and tennis players of Tucson. Currently and for many years the tennis players of tucson who use the public parks such as Fort Lowell Park and Reffkin Tennis center pay a fee to use the courts to help offset the cost of maintenance. What I find interesting is that the many pickleball players who use the Udall courts (again a Tucson City park) do not pay a fee to use those courts. I've heard the argument that the pickleball players are financing the courts at Udall but in reality the major cost for those courts were monies from the 407 bond issue.