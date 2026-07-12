Did you ever watch a political commercial and wonder what the point is? Business commercials are designed to present only one point of view, but I wish that political candidates would show more integrity and truthfulness. I figured out that I need to stay tuned into the topics that are important to me. Everyone has specific topics that they want at the top of the priority list. Take a minute to think about what traits each elected official should have, relevant to your priorities. For example, consider the office of Sheriff. I prefer a Sheriff who knows what he is doing and has an exemplary history, unlike what Pima County has now. We need people in office that understand the problems with viable solutions, not someone that is anti-Trump. Voters can fix the problems we have by selecting the best person to fill the position without regard to the party they represent. We need the best leaders, not voters that blindly follow how they are told to vote