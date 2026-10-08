So it appears we are not going to receive our print paper on legal holidays. I have to wonder what prompted this decision. Is it to give print staff and delivery people a paid day off? I hope so! Is it to save money on paper, ink and delivery to Tucson? It could be! Or is it to get us used to no print paper? Personally, I think this is probably close to the real reason. I envision that the next step will be print paper only four days a week, then print paper only on weekends, then no print paper at all. By the way, are we going to get a credit for the days we don't receive a print paper?