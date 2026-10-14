Since I have been unable to reach a person to talk to on your customer service number, I am using this letter to ask you how much of a credit will I be getting since you will not be delivering a paper each year for thirteen days (which is approximately half a month). I am sure you realize there are many subscribers who do not have a computer or smart phone rendering your e-paper worthless to us. Since I have paid for my physical paper in good faith that I would receive everyday, I am positive you will also realize that I am entitled to said credit. Please let me know how much credit I will be receiving.