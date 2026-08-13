I was treated on my 98th Birthday to a Gaslight show “The Best of Broadway”. It was spectacular with songs from Sound of Music, Music Man, Phantom, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Man of La Mancha and more. The voices and band gave us all they had. Broadway could not have been better.
Whatever your musical taste might be, you can find it here. Tucson Symphony, Arts Express, Pops at Reed Park, Winds at Udall, U of A , music of all kinds, small combos at restaurants and bars. Whatever your taste you can find it.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.