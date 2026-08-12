Regarding the ballot measure on vouchers: To cut to the chase - to be for or against it is to be for or against public education. Ninety percent, I've read, of kids go to public schools and the voucher system in its current form is starving public schools. So the voucher system as currently practiced needs serious reform. So back to my original question - are you for or against public education? Please review the positions of Hobbs and Biggs before voting in November. The Arizona economy depends on good public schools.