Prefer us on Google Learn More

I want to share a belated THANK YOU to TUSD Administration and Leaders for the free summer lunch program offered this year to students.

My youngest goes to Brichta, and these free summer lunches were such a gift. Not only did we save on our grocery bills during the summer season (when many other bills are extra high), but we also had more time together as a family in the morning.

Getting the kids out of the door before heading to work is always hectic - this program kept dollars in our pocket this summer and gave us back precious time to start our days off right. I know it meant even more to many other families in the district.

Many thanks to TUSD, and shout out to the great team at Brichta Infant & Early Learning Center for all they do for Tucson's kids.

Laura Dent

West side