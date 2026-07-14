Our congressman is a weak man who succumbs to Trump’s threats. I urge everyone to remember Juan Ciscomani’s vote last year to defund public broadcasting. Trump bullied weak kneed congressmen like Juan Ciscomani. He said, “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement.” Ciscomani obeyed Trump’s command and voted against independent journalism and children’s programming. That vote guaranteed he would not be primaried by a MAGA opponent. Ciscomani might define himself as a moderate but that’s a joke. He marches in lockstep with Trump’s extremism.