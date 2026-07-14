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Reading Jordan Ochoa's "Nana's Rights" platform gave me whiplash. For a moment, I thought I was reading a Democratic campaign.

Supporting home-based businesses? Tucson already has a Small Business Program and recently opened the Tucson Small Business Center to help local entrepreneurs grow. Affordable housing? The City has spent years implementing a Housing Affordability Strategy and expanding housing options. So what's new?The logo.

If your platform is built on ideas progressives have already been championing, maybe the problem isn't Tucson's direction. Maybe it's admitting who's been doing the work. Politics doesn't become Republican because you put a new label on the jar. It's still the same salsa.

This race is too important for rebranding. Give credit where it's belongs, then tell us what you'd actually do differently.

Melissa Cordero

West side