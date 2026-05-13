Regarding the Charlie Kirk Way LTE. According to the last sentence, it appears the letter writer revels in this pursuit of foolishness. Seems a bit sophomoric.
Jerzy Wilus
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Regarding the Charlie Kirk Way LTE. According to the last sentence, it appears the letter writer revels in this pursuit of foolishness. Seems a bit sophomoric.
Jerzy Wilus
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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