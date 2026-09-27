I recently read a LTE that said after a 10 day trip to New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut the writer noticed that the roads were better there than Arizona. The writer said he knew of no rational explanation for the difference and asked for one.

With a minimal amount of research the writer would have found that state gas taxes in those states are significantly higher than in Arizona. My conclusion is that either the previous writer did no research or he does not know why taxes are important to pay for governmental functions.