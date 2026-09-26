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I think we all know JoAnna Mendoza served in our military, and we thank her for her service; however, I seriously wonder if she has any idea what it takes to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Ciscomani has represented me for nearly four years and I’m very confident he knows how to get things done. One great example of that is the money he has secured for Pima JTED.

JTED is all about creating opportunities for the next generation - opportunities to learn skills that will help them become contributing members of our community.

The congressman’s support for this issue is all I need to give him my vote.

Carol Clark

North side