Given the extreme heat and arid conditions we experience in Southern Arizona, I find it difficult to understand why consumer fireworks continue to be permitted during the Fourth of July. When wildfire danger is high, a single spark can have devastating consequences for homes, wildlife, and public safety. If state leaders are unwilling to prohibit fireworks during periods of extreme fire risk, then local governments such as Pima County should pursue every available measure to protect residents and reduce the likelihood of preventable fires.