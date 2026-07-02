Foothills’ Jewish leader, Andrew Kunsberg’s, public excoriation (6/26) of political wannabe, Rocque Perez’s state senatorial candidacy, begs the question….what do you really expect of Tucson’s young people today? IMHO, After observing & then residing in this Metro for over 40+ years (pre-Cold War’s end), Perez and his opponent Alma Hernandez, represent the dregs that are left. The real TALENT HERE HAS FLED and continues to do so; get a clue people.