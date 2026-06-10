5/29/26: DOI overshadowed.
DOI: Digital Object Identifier, Date of Injury, Department of Insurance, Diffusion of Innovation, etc. Alot of DOIs were listed from an internet inquiry yielding nothing I could relate to this LTE. In Trump’s administration, I might believe it is the Department of Idiots, except that would require an uncustomary honesty. And that would not relate to the LTE.
So, pardon my ignorance. Please enlighten me. Doy!
James Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.