I recognize that we are all bombarded with political ads during election seasons. I may not know all of the details of digital advertising. It seems unreasonable to me that I cannot get through one LTE without having to read at least one nasty conservative ad in each LTE. That does not count those ads between the LTE’s. I am reasonably sure that if I had a print version of the paper, the LTE’s would not have every other paragraph be a political ad. This is also true of any article which I read online. I understand that advertising is the lifeblood of any newspaper, but certainly I am not the only reader annoyed by this. I’m not ready to cancel my digital subscription yet, but I am considering it.