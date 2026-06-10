As a Democrat, I was heartened to read self-identified Republican Barbara Toohey’s letter on May 28 about the Karla Toledo case. In a world where we often only hear about how people disgaree on immigration issues, it’s encouraging to see that issues of common sense and humani decency can bring us together. I, too, hope that DACA recipients are welcomed and valued for their steadfast contributions to making America great. We as a city, state and nation rely on this truth now more than ever.