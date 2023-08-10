I want to thank all the people at the Rudasill Arizona Oncology for all the help with my Lukemia. We found at age 84 that I had come down with cancer early this year. The chemo therapy has been very rough but every one at Arizona Oncology has been so great and given me back some time with my daughters and partner Jan that I can`t thank them enough. All the doctors and nurses are really the greatest and I just want thank them all publicly.