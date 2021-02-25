Letter: CARING PEOPLE

Some would say that our country is "torn apart by issues and divisions." For those that feel strongly on this issue, take the time to visit the Veterans Hospital, Tucson Medical Center and other COVID inoculation centers. You will find an army of VOLUNTEERS busy assisting inoculations efforts. Yes, even in our recent snow. They are banded together by one common goal, keep the "shot line moving." Once again VOLUNTEERS have recognized a need and have stepped forward. They are" direct example of "when we pull together good things happen!"
Keith Connolly
Northeast side
