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In recent years, it’s been easy to recommend which statewide ballot referendums from the Arizona Legislature should pass or fail. Because of the special interests who often control the state House and Senate, it was easy to “Just Say No.”

Nov. 3, there are two referendums that deserve a "Yes" vote:

Proposition 316 would require voter approval of any tax on food, with a maximum cap of 2%. Food taxes, like all sales taxes, have a disproportionate impact on the poor.

Proposition 319 would require voter approval of photo traffic enforcement.

As for the rest, “Just Say No.” Propositions 141, 142, 144, 317, 318 and 320, collectively, would limit your vote (make it harder to vote by mail), violate the First Amendment, make financing of roads more difficult and inequitable, and limit public school spending.

On that last subject, please support our local schools by voting Yes on Propositions 425, 426, 427 and 429.

Stephen Yozwiak

Northwest side