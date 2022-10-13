Letter: Does Kari Lake agree with Trump that Putin is "brilliant?"

I am bothered by the adoration Ms. Kari Lake seems to have for former Pres. Trump. If I could ask her one question, it would be "Do you agree with Former Pres. Trump's statement that when Putin invaded Ukraine, “....he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” (1) I also find it odd that her campaign commercial features marching Russian soldiers, although she claims they represent Arizona National Guard troops.(2) Ms. Lake should specify what she disagrees with Mr. Trump about, because I am under the impression that she is in lockstep agreement with him on everything.