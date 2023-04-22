I am not going to vote in favor of Prop 412. For the third time in less than two months there was a power outage in my neighborhood from Grant Road to St Marys and I 10 to Greasewood. I like the idea of undergrounding however feel it is unfair for all the taxpayers in Tucson to subsidize an elite community on the Campbell Corridor. The cost is excessive and TEP needs to put forth it's effort and money repairing citywide infrastructure first!