This year’s Tour de France race which has just ended, drew somewhere between 12 to 15 million roadside spectators and somewhere over 3 billion television and online viewers. That is a HUGE global audience for this once-a-year event. This year, there was a native Tucsonan, Matthew Riccitello who was racing against the very best riders in the world. Out of 184 riders who started the race, Matthew came in 24th. That is an astounding accomplishment, especially for this 3-week event that many people considered the most difficult Tour de France ever. In a media news world dominated by the horrible things we do to each other and the world, I’d like to hear more about people in our community that we should be proud of.