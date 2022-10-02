Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible mistake. When will we stop tearing up pristine desert and destroying wildlife habitats just so cars and trucks can get to their destination faster? One claim is that I-11 will be needed for anticipated population growth in Arizona. Does that factor in the possible death of the Colorado River and the critical need to reduce water consumption? At some point we will be forced to stop growing. Further, I have read that certain wealthy people have already purchased large tracks of land so they can sell it for a profit when Highway 11 gets a green light. Disgusting greed, in my opinion.