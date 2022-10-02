 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

  • Comments

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible mistake. When will we stop tearing up pristine desert and destroying wildlife habitats just so cars and trucks can get to their destination faster? One claim is that I-11 will be needed for anticipated population growth in Arizona. Does that factor in the possible death of the Colorado River and the critical need to reduce water consumption? At some point we will be forced to stop growing. Further, I have read that certain wealthy people have already purchased large tracks of land so they can sell it for a profit when Highway 11 gets a green light. Disgusting greed, in my opinion.

Peggy Sanders

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Letter: Ballot Propositions—my guide

“What’s On My Ballot?”landed in our home recently. It’s complex and detailed—a total of 11 Propositions on our 2022 Ballot. I went through the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News