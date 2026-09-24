Iran. It's certainly not us. Voters gullible. Congress cowardly. President demented. Aren't you sick and tired of an incompetent government? I am. Aren't you disgusted with a Congress that focuses on trivia, leaves very important issues unresolved and goes on a long vacation. I am. Aren't you furious about a government that cares only about itself, corporations and the rich? I am. Aren't you fed up with a government that penalizes the neediest of our people and uses thugs to arrest innocent people of color? I am! As a veteran and senior citizen, I'm ashamed when I hear the last phrase of our national anthem.