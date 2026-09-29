Tucson LTEers beg Democrats to vote to stop the dictator and save the country. I obviously will but not for most Democrats. I want to keep the modest amount of money I have earned to either spend as I see fit or leave it to my children. I want law enforcement available if I need them. I want my government will unrelentingly incarcerate dangerous criminals before they can harm me or my family. I want my government to track down obvious fraud of my taxpayer dollars instead of ignoring that same fraud. I demand that all high school seniors can read effectively, NO EXCUSES. I want all existing laws to be honored, not just those that are convenient. I want my government to recognize threats to this country and react accordingly. I want no changes in the Constitution as it has served us extraordinarily well. Most of all, I want to be in control of my life and freedom, instead of the Government deciding what is good for me.