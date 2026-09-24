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How did the United States, superpower of the planet, get such losers for war planning? Didn't the U.S. generals and admirals see that the Strait of Hormuz would be shut down? And drones—those exotic “new” toys that’ve been around for decades—somehow surprised them?

A fifth grader, given the same geopolitical problem. would have figured it out by recess.

Iranian or garage-built drones are turning US National War College plans into wreckage. Houthis choke the Red Sea while Washington waits for the Saudis to do something for us.

We’ve burned through advanced munitions just as China is licking its chops toward Taiwan and Russia side-eyes the small Baltic countries.

So, what happened to the National War College geniuses? All testosterone, zero imagination? Paging Pete Hegseth—assuming he’s not doing chin-ups in some nuclear-resistant bunker.

If Trump ever has the gall to level the Kennedy Center, the CIA, NSA, and the Army's School of Advanced Military Studies better hide the wrecking ball.

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke