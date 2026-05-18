Why do people lie? It is simple to hide something that will hurt them, and for many other reasons. So why did President Trump say he won the election of 2020 presidential election. Albeit he lost the election. He claims the election was stolen from him; albeit the courts say different. This is President Trump biggest lie of all. How could he admit that SLEEPING JOE beat him. Trump could never admit that SLEEPING JOE beat him it would mean the end for want to be King Trump.