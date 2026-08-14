Going to war is an extremely complicated decision. Two axioms, while simple sounding, are also true. The first is, ”know your enemy.” Trump and Hegseth violated this as they thought attacking Iran would be easy and quick. Instead, Iran closed the Straights of Hormoz and attacked our bases and allies in the area. The second axiom is, “the only thing worse than going to war with your allies is going to war without your allies”. Allies in the Middle East and NATO were not consulted, asked for advice or aid until after our attacks on Iran. Then Trump wonders why we did not receive support from many allies. Now we learn we are running out of essential munitions, even without supporting Ukraine since Trump took office. Nobody thought about resupplying munitions? That is a basic action when one goes to war. How much more incompetent can this administration be?