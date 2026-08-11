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Probably 90% of Americans did not realize what danger we have been in the last 18 months. Trump has declared 9 (NINE!) national emergencies since his second term began. I thought national emergencies were for things like Pearl Harbor in 1941, the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, 911, the January 6 insurrection or Covid.

Trumps’ national emergencies are declared to circumvent normal rules, such as funding the border wall when Congress wouldn’t approve, unconstitutional retaliatory tariffs, stripping away environmental safeguards to keeping unprofitable coal plants from being shut down, funding his ballroom, or opening up national parklands to logging and mining.

On a humorous note, we could say he may declare a national emergency to find out who posted on line his terrible putting or who put that 10,000 foot gash in the reflecting pool.

On a more serious note, declaring a national emergency is a perfect way to stop or declare an election null and void.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke