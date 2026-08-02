A letter writer in Wednesday's paper said that the attack on Iran was unprovoked. Are you kidding me? Iran has been financing terrorists to kill Americans for over 47 years. Have you heard of the 90-11 attack? How about the bombing of the US military barracks in Libya? Do you remember that? Iran has financed other killings of US citizens. You need to come out from under your rock and pay more attention to the news. Iran also has uranium refined to 60%. Not quite weapons grade, but it can be used to make enough dirty bombs to place one in almost every major city in the US. All Iran's government wants to do is kill US citizens. Is that enough provocation for you?