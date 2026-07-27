Mega MAGA Trump mini me, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said before Trump’s speech about election security, that is could be the most important presidential television speech since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. That is BIG!

However, most everyone, other than hardcore magites, thought differently. ABC, NBC and CNN didn’t even bother to show, what proved to be just another Trump lie filled campaign speech. CBS (the new FOX), quit broadcasting halfway through. Worse yet, on Friday morning MAGA propaganda machine, FOX News, aired their usual three hours of Trump promotion “news” and commentary. Trump’s speech was not mentioned even once. WOW! The most important speech in the last 60 years, and FOX, nor most newspapers, barely commented on it.