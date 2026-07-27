New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill acknowledged that nearly 6,600 non-citizens were registered to vote and at least 400 actually did. Homeland Security believes there are potentially 35,00 who could cast ballots. Consistently, STAR LTE submitters has poo pooed the concern that illegals were voting. If this can happen in New Jersey, where else. How can one be sure it is not happening elsewhere? This is the unquestionable reason this nation needs voter ID as proof of citizenship? According to our liberal friends, there is no voter fraud but the facts indicate there is. And, we only know if we look, an anathema to our liberal friends. The storied history of Democrats is to ignore any and all laws to win, then convince their gullible constituents how pure and honest they are. I see a hoodwinking of the first order, but I am sure liberal Democrats, like lemmings, in denial will willingly run over the cliff not understanding the end result.