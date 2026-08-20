100 Billion dollars paid to major corporations in rebates. I will not list them here because I want everyone reading this to research the numbers, maybe then you will believe it. So, in addition to that wonderful Tax Reduction they received, do the math and figure out the net paid into the Federal system, you will be SHOCKED.
When this administration leaves we will be trillions in debt. Corporation and billionaires will also be trillionaires. Let's remember this come November.
Patricia Newman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.