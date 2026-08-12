Trump recently claimed he secured championship trophys at his golf club, saying he has talent and the others don't. Ho Hum Are we truly to believe that a severely overweight, out of shape 80 year old dodderer could ever shoot a 70 on a real golf course? Or is it just possible that a deranged buffoon who is well renowned for lying is overstating the facts? In real life the only person who could shoot his age (80) or better would be a professional. Not a ridiculous person who continually pretends to be someone he is not.