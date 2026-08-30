With President Trump trying every way to blackmail his name/image onto everything, we should start a “Go Fund Me” to pay for the renovations to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Thus robbing the President of his unsatiable desire to attach his name to everything, especially things he knows nothing about (which is immense). I doubt he has ever attended a symphonic performance, play, art exhibition or even read a book. I do not know how to do this but but I would be very willing to help with a donation.