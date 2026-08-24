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MAGA – MINION AMERICANS GETTING A+

It just doesn’t matter what this crook does.

He can cuddle up to our enemies and crap on our friends.

He can trash America’s greatest asset our credibility, forcing Australia, Canada, Tiawan, Germany, England, France, Ukraine, Turkey, Saudia Arabia, India, virtually every partnering friend and ally to find other friends and form alliances elsewhere.

He can swindle billions for family and buddies while you and I pay it out at every grocery store, gas pump, and every other purchase we make.

He can have a war that succeeds at nothing but to kill, anger and make the world more dangerous and expensive for all.

No longer is there a presumption that American government is the standard of decency either abroad or at home.

Hell, he can even light a fire under his Minions, and get them to stampede, trash and try to hang your elected representative and maybe even you, should you decide to stand against the horror of it all this election.

Richard Kimball

Midtown