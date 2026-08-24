Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement (JCPOA) (while Obama was President), Iran agreed to constrain its nuclear program "that could lead to the production of weapons-grade uranium". Then in 2018, the first Trump administration announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA. Under the second (and current) Trump administration, America starts a war with Iran and now says that Iran must curtail its nuclear program in order to have America agree to an end to the war. How are we going to end this war as long as Trump keeps changing his mind?