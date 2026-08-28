Dolly Parton was the shining example of how, in the United States, any person can arise from the deepest depths of poverty and become an everlasting icon. Her story is not alone, realized by millions throughout our storied history. Sadly, a large number of Democrats reject this concept. Instead, these same Democrats praise mediocrity, despise excellence, abhor ambition, and hate anyone who has succeeded to unlimited heights. Interestingly, the most vocal and insistent critics are currently basking in the opportunity, whether it be efforts of themselves or their parents and grandparents. They are living the good life, taking advantage of all this country offers while demanding average. Instead, why are they not pushing for innovation, hard work, determination, excellence, and unlimited success though opportunity? Most important, demand that our school system educate our young properly to prepare them to take advantage of the unlimited opportunities. No excuses for the education system, demand positive, accountable results or clean house and start over. Promote excellence and success, not despise it.