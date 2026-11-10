The 1996 video game of that same name wasn't re-released. But its innards are on full display in Iran: the devastating cost of the business of battle. Heavily redacted and sanitized versions of our war are reported nightly on oligarch filtered and controlled media, so here’s a teeny tiny tidbit of un-sanitized news you’re not getting. Our modern warfare uses Reaper drones costing about $28,000 each, flying at a cost of about $3,624/hour, firing missiles costing $70,000 each--- to kill people earning less than $1/day.