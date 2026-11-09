If things are so bad, why are things so good? Have you had trouble finding adequate food or booze.? Why are so many autos on our roads with high fuel prices? Why are there long waits at the drive-thru lanes of fast-food establishments? Why are all the grocery stores busy and well-stocked? Why is Amazon so successful? Is Costco lacking customers? Why is your IRA and pension funding doing extremely well? Why are legal marijuana sales at a record high if there is no spendable money? Why are on-line betting sites making money if there is no money? Why are there at least 5 successful Indian casinos in the Tucson area? Why are all sporting events, either college or professional always well attended? Why are airplane flights full? Are the newest cell phones and other devices not selling well? Do you see anyone without a cell phone.? Do you see bread lines? Do you see numerous businesses closing for lack of customer?