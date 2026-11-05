trump immediately went after Canada, saying he would allow them to become the 51st State, how insulting. Then he applied 50% tariffs disrupting the cross border integrated systems Canadians are good , proud citizens of their country. They did not take this insult lightly and as a response immediately tried their best to not have contact with America. During the winter season thousands came South to enjoy the warmer weather. They stayed in trailer parks and resorts. They attended concerts, played golf, ate out in restaurants, purchased tickets to sporting events. All of this brought revenue wherever they went.. I am sure their absence will adversely effect many areas.