America is a strange land where school lunches are considered socialism but a taxpayer funded billion dollar ballroom is patriotism.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
America is a strange land where school lunches are considered socialism but a taxpayer funded billion dollar ballroom is patriotism.
Terry Louck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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